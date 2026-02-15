Missing woman's car abandoned in Magalang

The car of a missing woman, Tess Mamac, a resident of Balibago Angeles City, was recovered in Magalang town by authorities on Valentine's Day.

Tess is the widow of the late Balibago Chairman Rodelio "Tony" Mamac Sr. She was reported missing on February 12, 2026.

Rodelio "RM" Mamac Jr. earlier shared on social media that her mother's vehicle was last seen around 8:45–8:49 p.m. on February 12 exiting Barangay Balibago en route to Mabalacat City.

The victim's car, a 2019 Toyota Innova V with plate number CAQ 2482, was reportedly abandoned at the town plaza by a man on Saturday night.

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) confirmed these information regarding the missing person.

RM also reported that their longtime family driver, Emmanuel Celeste Tolentino, also known as Manuel Tolentino, is missing.

According to the family, Tolentino was last seen at the Mamac residence at 7:32 p.m., shortly before Tess arrived home at around 7:35 p.m.

Tolentino served as the family’s driver for more than 20 years.

The family believes that Tolentino was driving Tess' vehicle when it left for Mabalacat City an hour after her arrival.

He is currently considered a person of interest in the case, police said.

RM said attempts to contact Tolentino have been unsuccessful.

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., is offering a reward of ₱200,000 to anyone who can provide information about Mamac’s whereabouts.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) have yet to release the results of their inspection.

RM and his three younger siblings -- Rap, Don King and Patty --- appealed to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of their mother.