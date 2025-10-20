Mixed oil price adjustments this week

MANILA – Gasoline prices are scheduled to increase by PHP0.10 per liter on Tuesday, but diesel and kerosene prices will decline by PHP0.70 and PHP0.60 per liter at the same time.

In an advisory Monday, Seaoil said it will implement the adjustments by 6 a.m.

PTT Philippines, in another advisory, will also implement the same changes by 6 a.m., although it doesn’t have kerosene products.

Catex, in turn, will implement the similar price adjustments by 6:01 a.m.

The uptick in gasoline prices will be the third week in a row, while the drop in kerosene prices is the second consecutive week.

There was no movement in diesel prices last week.

An oil firm official last week said oil prices were generally on the decline, but demand and supply issues due to geopolitical issues, among others, provide upside risks to prices. (PNA)