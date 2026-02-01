Moderate to heavy rains likely in parts of PH due to shear line

MANILA – Moderate to heavy rains are expected in some parts of the country due to the shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, and Romblon.

PAGASA said localized flooding is possible mainly in areas that are urbanized, low lying, or near rivers.

It added that impacts in some areas, particularly in Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar may be worsened by significant rainfall triggered by the shear line.

Mindanao and the rest of Mimaropa will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to rough coastal waters due to moderate to strong northeast winds.

Moderate northeast to northeast winds and slight to moderate seas are expected in Mindanao. (PNA)