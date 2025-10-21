MOKA 2025 nominations extended until October 27

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has extended the nominations for the Most Outstanding Kapampangan Awards (MOKA) 2025 until October 27, 2025.

MOKA is the highlight of the week-long founding anniversary celebration of Pampanga, known as “Aldo Ning Kapampangan.”

The prestigious awards night is set for December 11, the founding date of the province.

To give nominees ample time to complete their nominations and submit them for proper verification, the MOKA Awards Committee has extended the submission of nomination forms until October 27, 2025.

MOKA has honored more than 400 Kapampangan for their outstanding achievements in various fields that contribute to the pride and progress of the province.

Nominees must be Kapampangan by blood or by birth, with personal accomplishments or a body of work that has significantly contributed to the betterment of the Kapampangan race. They must also have overwhelming achievements in their chosen field that enhance the honor and reputation of the Kapampangan people.

A total of 19 award categories are open this year, including law enforcement, education, parenthood, sports, government service, business and entrepreneurship, religion, visual arts, performing arts, culture and heritage, agriculture, science and technology, mass media, youth service, judicial service, and social services.

Also part of the roster is the Outstanding Honorary Kapampangan Award, given annually to a deserving non-Kapampangan who has rendered remarkable service to the province.

In 2024, the awards committee has also introduced a new category for Kapampangan overseas workers, recognizing their contributions and dedication to uplift the Pampanga.