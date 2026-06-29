Monde to build P5B facility in Mabalacat

Monde Nissin Corporation has allocated more than P5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility for its subsidiary, Monde M.Y. San Corporation, inside the TECO Industrial Park–Special Economic Zone in Mabalacat City.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority said the Registration Agreement for the said project was signed on June 23, 2025.

The project focuses on producing the company's core products, including the well-known SkyFlakes crackers and other food products that Filipinos have long enjoyed.

The Registration Agreement was signed by PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga and Monde M.Y. San Corporation General Manager Keng Sun Mar.

PEZA Deputy Director General for Operations Vivian S. Santos and Monde M.Y. San Corporation Procurement Manager Shirly Cabrera witnessed the signing.

The new manufacturing facility is expected to begin operations in 2027.

The project is expected to open up additional job opportunities and bring new vitality to the city's economy.

Mayor Geld Aquino earlier said that major investments continue to pour into Mabalacat City.

The mayor vowed to push for programs that will make the city the premier investment hub of Central Luzon.