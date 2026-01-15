More areas under signal no. 1 as Ada nears tropical storm status

MANILA – More areas have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 as Tropical Depression Ada is forecast to reach tropical storm category, the weather bureau reported on Thursday.

Ada slightly intensified, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported in its 5 a.m. advisory.

It was last tracked 385 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, or 465 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. It is moving northwest at 20 kph.

Strong winds will be experienced in the following areas where TCWS no. 1 is hoisted:

Luzon: Sorsogon, and the southeastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Manito, Legazpi City)

Visayas: Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Biliran (Maripipi, Kawayan, Culaba, Caibiran, Cabucgayan), the eastern portion of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Dagami, Pastrana, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Julita, Dulag, Tolosa, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag), and the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, San Ricardo, San Francisco, Pintuyan)

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the periphery of Ada will likewise bring strong to gale-force gusts across Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern and eastern mainland Cagayan, eastern Isabela, Aurora, most of Calabarzon, Lubang Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Cuyo Islands, Bicol Region, and Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said rough seas will prevail over the following coastal waters: northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands; the eastern seaboards of Eastern Samar, and Dinagat Islands; the seaboards of Isabela, Aurora, northern mainland Quezon, and Camarines Norte; the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur; the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, and Surigao del Sur, Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte; the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental.

Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motorized bancas, are advised not to venture to the sea under these conditions, PAGASA said.

Ada, meanwhile, is forecast to pass close to Eastern Samar and Northern Samar on Friday or Saturday.

It is likely to make a close approach to Catanduanes on Sunday, according to the weather bureau. (PNA)