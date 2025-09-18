More bases, sensors, assets needed to secure WPS –DND

MANILA – The Department of National Defense (DND) on Wednesday said plans are underway for the construction of strategic bases and procurement of modern equipment to fully secure the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

"Well, nakaplano na po 'yan. Ang inuuna natin ay ang strategic basing (Plans are underway. We are prioritizing strategic basing) in line with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept," DND spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said in an ambush interview in Quezon City.

"So 'yung mga bases natin, ilalapit pa natin lalo dun sa mga lugar kung saan natin magpo-project ang ating deterrence, all the way up to the limit ng ating (We are moving our bases to areas where we can project our deterrence, all the way up to the limit of our) exclusive economic zone," he said.

Andolong was responding to questions regarding the DND's ongoing efforts to protect the WPS.

The Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) is a strategic shift where the military is tasked to defend all Philippine territories including its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Aside from strategic basing, Andolong said another focus of the DND is the beefing up of the Philippines' maritime domain awareness capabilities by acquiring the needed sensors to allow government forces to see what is happening beyond the horizon.

He said this will be followed by the acquisition of assets that will allow Philippine forces to conduct patrols and aerial reconnaissance in the WPS. (PNA)