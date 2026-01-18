Most wanted person nabbed in Sta. Rita

An individual, who was ranked by police as Provincial Level Rank 8 Top Ten Most Wanted Person, was arrested in Sta. Rita, Pampanga on Saturday night, January 17, 2026, by virtue of a warrant served by the local police.

At around 9:10 p.m. on said date, personnel of the Sta. Rita Municipal Police Station arrested the suspect at Zone 3, Barangay Becuran, Sta. Rita.

The operation was carried out by the team against the person who was charged in court for violation of the Anti-Rape Law of 1997 (Republic Act 8353), in relation to Republic Act 7610.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said the arrest of the wanted person forms part of their intensified manhunt operations.

He added that the operation supports the Philippine National Police (PNP ) Focused Agenda and the 3Ps program of Police Regional Office 3, aimed at strengthening peace and order and ensuring public safety.