The 35th anniversary of the Mount Pinatubo eruption, which occurred on June 15, 1991, is being commemorated by residents of Central Luzon.

The eruption is considered as the second-largest volcanic event of the 20th century.

Thousands of people died

during the major eruption and subsequent hazards like collapsing roofs, lahat flows, evacuation camp diseases and others.

Local government units (LGUs), national government agencies and private groups commemorate the event with several activities.

A marker commemorating the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption was unveiled on June 9, 2026.

The event, “Pinatubo at 35: Remembering Pinatubo, Lessons from the Past, Empowering Communities,” was held at the Parade Grounds of Clark Freeport, gathering national and local officials, scientists, tourism leaders and disaster risk reduction advocates.

Leading the marker unveiling were Former President and Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera; volcanologist Dr. Christopher “Chris” Newhall; Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) Deputy Director Ma. Mylene M. Villegas; Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 3 Director Richard G. Daenos; Pampanga Provincial Tourism Officer Mike Castaneda; Mekeni Food Corporation President Pruds Garcia; Mabalacat City Tourism Officer Arwin Lingat; Angeles City Tourism Officer Louie Lazatin; and Center for Kapampangan Studies (CKS) Director Myra Lopez.

Arroyo said that scientific monitoring, timely warnings and mass evacuations helped save lives during the 1991 eruption.

The catastrophic disaster caused massive destruction, affecting Angeles City and nearby towns in Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, and Nueva Ecija.

To render appropriate tribute to people who perished and survived, as well as those who helped in the relocation, rehabilitation, and recovery of families affected by the volcanic eruption, the province of Pampanga requested that June 15, 2021 be declared a special non-working day.

In honor of the resilience of the Kapampangans, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has declared June 15 as a special non-working day in Angeles City and the entire province of Pampanga.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the Province of Pampanga be given full opportunity to participate in and commemorate the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to public health measures of the national government," a proclamation from Malacañang stated. via Tristan Jingco