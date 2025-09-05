MPTC names new leaders

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) — the holding company of the country’s premier tollways under Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) — announced its new set of officials.

MPTC has appointed Gilbert F. Santa Maria as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding tollways veteran Jose Ma. K. Lim.

The company also named Marisa V. Conde as Interim MPTC Group Chief Finance Officer, Luis S. Reñon as President and General Manager of NLEX Corporation, and Christopher Andrew B. Pangilinan as President and General Manager of MPT South Corp. in a concurrent capacity with his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Pacific Water.

Santa Maria completed nearly three decades of senior leadership across aviation, technology-enabled services, and infrastructure. He led large organizations through transformation in local and international markets.

“Tollways are nation-building in motion. Our mandate is to keep people and goods moving—finish the projects in the pipeline, raise the customer experience, and deploy technology toward interoperable toll collection in close partnership with regulators and communities,” said Santa Maria.

Conde is a seasoned finance executive within the MPIC Group with extensive experience in controllership, treasury, and corporate finance across Philippine and international markets. She will oversee group-wide financial strategy during the interim period.

Reñon will head NLEX Corporation, concessionaire of the key North Luzon corridors NLEX, SCTEX, and NLEX Connector, supporting mobility and commerce in Metro Manila and Central and North Luzon.

Pangilinan will lead MPT South, which covers CAVITEX (including the C5 Link) and CALAX, serving the growth corridors of Cavite and Laguna, while continuing to head Metro Pacific Water.

Lim will support a leadership transition and continue his advisory and board responsibilities within the MPIC Group.

MPTC is the leading toll road developer and operator in the Philippines. It holds company of premier tollways including NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, CALAX, NLEX Connector, and CCLEX in Cebu, with investments in Indonesia and Vietnam.