Murder informant gets P1-M reward

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The informant in the killing Kapampangan beauty queen Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend Yitshak Cohen received P1 million cash reward from the Provincial Government of Pampanga for his help in resolving the said case.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda handed the ₱1 million reward to alias “Junjun” during the Joint Pampanga Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) Third Quarterly Meeting held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center over the weekend.

The provincial government said the reward was funded by the Pampanga Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and “an anonymous donor from the business sector.”

The Capitol earlier announced the reward for anyone who could offer information leading to the whereabouts of the couple, who had been missing since June 21, 2024. They were last seen driving to Capas, Tarlac, to inspect a property.

The bodies of Lopez and Cohen were found on July 6, 2024 at a quarry site in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac province.

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) have identified former policeman Michael Guiang as the prime suspect in orchestrating the murders. Investigations revealed that Guiang had mortgaged a property to Lopez but allegedly reneged on the agreement when the beauty queen sought to claim the land,” the provincial government said.