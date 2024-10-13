National World Food Day observed in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Information Section (RAFIS) hosted a poster-making contest with the theme “Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future”.

The event is in consonance with the celebration of National World Food Day.

The agency conducted the project in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and was held at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Some 19 grade five and six students from public schools and DepEd-accredited private schools participated in the contest.

Kristine Joy De Jose from Anderson Elementary in Arayat, Pampanga, emerged as the champion.

She was followed by Yassey Jucdong from Arellano Elementary School, Bataan, and Layca Angel Gagote from Gerona North Elementary School, Tarlac.

The contest emphasized the significance of having access to nutritious food for a better quality of life.

It also provided a platform for students to express their talents.