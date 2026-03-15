NBI arrests online child sexual abuse facilitator

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested an individual allegedly involved in the facilitation and distribution of Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

The operation was initiated following a high-level case referral from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the bureau said.

The suspect allegedly transmits sexual abuse contents involving minors to recipients in the United States.

Surveillance and verification made by the NBI-Violence Against Women and Children Division (VAWCD) confirmed that the suspect was actively offering, selling, and distributing explicit materials to foreign nationals in exchange for monetary compensation.

On February 16, 2026, the NBI-VAWCD, with the assistance of Destiny Rescue Philippines, rescued one of the minor victims who disclosed that the suspect abused and exploited her.

The NBI-VAWCD subsequently obtained a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD).

On March 11, 2026, the NBI-Technical Intelligence Division (TID) established the suspect's exact location.

A joint task force, comprising agents from NBI-VAWCD, the NBI-Olongapo District Office (OLDO), and the NBI-Digital Forensics Laboratory Division (DFLD), proceeded to the man's residence in Subic, Zambales, to serve the warrant.

During the onsite digital examination of the mobile phone seized from the subject, the NBI Forensic Examiner discovered multiple child sexual abuse materials.

The suspect faces charges for violating Sections 4 (c) and (r) of Republic Act No. 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

He was presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor, Zambales-Olongapo Office. (RGN)