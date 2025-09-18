NBI, BIR seize imported cigarettes in Nueva Ecija

The National Bureau of Investigation-Tarlac District Office (NBI-TARDO) seized imported brands of cigarettes in Nueva Ecija recently.

NBI-Tarlac agents, together with personnel of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), implemented three search earrants issued by the Regional Trial Court in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

The warrants were for the premises and a vehicle belonging to Jonifer M. Lajom of Putot, Concepcion East, Zaragosa, Nueva Ecija.

Lajom was allegedly keeping and selling assorted imported brands of cigarettes, in violation of the National Internal Revenue Code under R.A. No. 8424.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 58 boxes of assorted brands of imported cigarettes with an estimated value of P870,000.

Lajom was not at the premises during the NBI operation, but one Maricel A. Lajom was invited to the NBI-TARDO for identification.

The seized contrabands were inventoried and examined onsite by BIR personnel before being brought to the NBI Tarlac office for safekeeping.

The agency said it already prepared the charges against Jonifer Lajom while awaiting the result of the examination conducted by BIR personnel.