NCIP reactivates TF Kalinga: Sagip Katutubo in C. Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has reactivated Task Force Kalinga: Sagip Katutubo in Central Luzon to address the influx of mendicants, especially during the holiday season.

The NCIP said the move aims to raise awareness and advocacy towards the full implementation of Presidential Decree 1563, otherwise known as the “Anti-Mendicancy Law.”

The agency stressed that the work of the task force is not focused on penalizing the IPs or putting them inside jails.

The NCIP clarified that the program is aimed to address the cause of why Aetas engage in alms begging in order to provide support.

Together with other government agencies, the NCIP said it has already started discussions with the IP chieftains and IP mandatory representatives.

Among the initiatives of the Task Force Sagip Katutubo, is the conduct of profiling by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The task group also cited the need for concerned agencies to institutionalize “Operation Pag-Abot” to reach out to the IPs.

“We coordinate with various government agencies to provide livelihood programs to IPs. In fact, we have a model community in Capas, Tarlac, where the DSWD piloted its Operation Pag-Abot. Aside from that, agencies like the Cooperative Development Authority and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority are also active in giving skills training to our IP communities to help them with their livelihood,” the agency said.

The NCIP reminded the public that instead of giving alms, they may channel their donations to appropriate government agencies and institutions to ensure that the whole community will benefit.

NCIP records show that there are 44,048 IP families or around 208,081 individuals currently residing in the region.

These belong to four major ethno-linguistic groups, including Aetas from Tarlac, Pampanga, and Zambales; Dumagats from Aurora and Bulacan; Ilongot from Aurora; and Kalanguya from Nueva Ecija.