New sewage treatment plant to reduce water pollution: Jon

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin said the newly-completed Sewerage Treatment Plant near the Pampang Public Market is expected to reduce water pollution in the area.

Lazatin on Saturday inspected the newly completed facility which is currently on dry run.

The mayor checked the plant’s operations particularly in treating wastewater so it can be repurposed for non-potable uses.

Earlier this year, former Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., now the congressman of the First District of Pampanga, led the inauguration of the city’s first locally funded wastewater treatment facility.

Congressman Lazatin described the project as a "landmark step toward environmental protection and sustainable urban development."

The Pampang STP is the second wastewater treatment facility in the city.

The first STP is located at the city slaughterhouse and was built through a Joint Venture Agreement.

Unlike the slaughterhouse plant, the Pampang facility was financed entirely by the city government, the city government stated.