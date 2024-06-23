NLEX Corp launches brg'y security watch

CLARK FREEPORT — NLEX Corporation, in collaboration with the Philippine National Police Region 3 and Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC), initiated a training that aims to capacitate barangay leaders with knowledge and skills in maintaining peace and order in their area of responsibility.

“The Barangay Security Watch is NLEX’s latest initiative under our Mission Road Safety program. This aims to address juvenile delinquency and maintain peace and order in areas traversed by our expressway. Through this program, we also aim to reduce expressway and other community-related concerns that affect the safety of both our motorists and the residents in our host communities,” said NLEX Corporation’s President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista.

The program includes an assembly of leaders and officials, skills enhancement workshop for the barangay police, and production of road safety campaign materials for the barangays.

Some 40 representatives from local government units and barangay leaders from Mabalacat, Floridablanca, Dinalupihan, and Hermosa attended the assembly at Camp Olivas in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Road safety, including possible causes of stoning incidents, were discussed to mitigate their occurrence. Action plans were also drafted with the help of the Juvenile Justice Welfare Council (JJWC).

“We appreciate NLEX’s commitment to help their host communities maintain peace and order. Most of all, they are serious in addressing juvenile delinquency, something that is evident in their various programs. They have shown concern for people, especially the youth, by implementing programs aimed at improving their well-being,” said JJWC Officer-in-Charge for Policy Research and Development Division Esmeralda H. Distor.

At least 80 barangay police also underwent training on the legal implications related to stoning and other torts, self-defense, arresting and handcuffing techniques, citizen’s arrest and warrantless arrest, handling of children at risk (CAR) and children in conflict with the law (CICL), barangay intelligence network, and proper filing of blotter.

Colonel Marites Salvadora, of the PRO3 Chief of Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, commended the participants for their eagerness to learn and enhance security in their respective communities.

“It’s a good thing that we have free training for our community leaders and policy enforcers. Through this effort by NLEX and the dedication of the participants, we are positive that we will avoid security and community-related concerns soon,” she said.

Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman Baron Castro of Barangay San Ramon, Floridablanca, Pampanga, expressed his gratitude for the program.

NLEX said it consistently commits to promoting road safety awareness through the Mission Road Safety Program.

Aside from Barangay Security Watch, seminars for transport organizations are being conducted through its Usapang Driver program.

The tollway firm said Kaligtasan Sa Daan (KalSaDa) sessions are being held in communities for road safety awareness.

The NLEX Road Traffic Safety Hub and Park in Mabalacat, Pampanga and the newly released 'Ang Bida ng Kalsada' picture book strengthen the company’s road safety advocacy campaign.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).