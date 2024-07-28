NLEX holds BiyaHero road safety caravan

CLARK FREEPORT -- NLEX Corporation recently held its BiyaHero Road Safety Caravan at the SMX Convention Center.

As part of the company's Mission Road Safety campaign, NLEx said the caravan aims to foster a safer road environment and boost productivity within the transport sector.

The event brought together transport organization leaders, drivers, helpers, and mechanics for a comprehensive day of education and engagement.

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to making roads safer for everyone," said J. Luigi L. Bautista, President and General Manager of NLEX Corporation.

"Through the BiyaHero Caravan, we equip drivers with essential knowledge and skills to prevent road crashes, traffic violations, and vehicle damage," he added.

The event’s highlight was the ceremonial signing of the Mission Road Safety pledge by key stakeholders and leaders from transport organizations.

The list of groups includes the Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines (CTAP), Inland Haulers and Truckers Association (INHTA), Haulers and Truckers Association in the Watersouth, Inc. (HATAW), Nagkakaisang Samahan ng Nangangasiwa ng Panlalawigang Bus sa Pilipinas, Inc. (NSNPBPI), Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila & Suburbs Drivers Association (PASANG MASDA), Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO), Stop and Go Transport Coalition, Bulacan Federation of Transport Cooperative (BUFETRANSCO), Pinagsama Transport Cooperative and UV Express National Alliance of the Philippines.

This commitment marks the start of a nationwide campaign to gather one million pledges by 2025 to significantly reduce traffic violations and fatal road crashes.

NLEX Corporation said the initiative aligns with the United Nations’ goal of halving road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.

The pledge signifies their commitment to be responsible and disciplined on the road by driving within the speed limit, being alert and observing proper lane usage to save and protect lives.

"We are proud to stand alongside NLEX Corporation in this initiative," Teddy Gervacio, President of Inland Haulers and Truckers Association (INHTA), said. "It is a collective responsibility we all share to protect lives and ensure smooth, efficient transport operations.”

Speakers, including Jerome Ballarta of the National Center for Transportation Studies, UP Diliman, Road Safety Practitioner, Antonio Pagulayan Jr., and Relly Dave Bautista of NLEX Corporation shared their insights on transport operation management, emergency preparedness, and journey management planning, respectively.

By empowering drivers and promoting a culture of road safety, the BiyaHero Road Safety Caravan is a significant step towards creating safer Philippine roads.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).