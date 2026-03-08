NLEX receives award for green programs

The NLEX Corporation was recognized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) as a Gawad Kabalikat sa Kapaligiran Awardee for its contributions to environmental stewardship.

“Beyond proud and grateful, we see this award as a platform to influence other organizations to join our mission in protecting the environment and ensuring a greener future for the next generation,” said Luis S. Reñon, President and General Manager of NLEX Corporation.

NLEX Corporation has implemented "innovative sustainability" initiatives to address environmental challenges.

These include Road to Less Waste, a program educating host communities on recycling and waste management; the construction of rainwater harvesting systems to optimize water recycling; and the integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet to reduce its operational carbon footprint.

NLEX said it also supports the government-led “Oplan Kontra Baha” program, a nationwide flood mitigation initiative aimed to clean waterways and reduce flood risks in it's host towns and cities.

Through close collaboration with national agencies and LGUs, NLEX said it provides resources and operational support to strengthen environmental resilience in affected areas.

The tollway company said it is committed to integrate good practices into its operations while building resilient communities.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).