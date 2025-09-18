NMC slams China’s use of water cannons vs. BFAR vessel

MANILA – The National Maritime Council (NMC) condemned the water cannon attacks by China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels against a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel near the Bajo de Masinloc on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NMC said the BFAR vessel BRP Datu Gumbay Piang (MMOV 3014) was carrying out a lawful and routine humanitarian mission when it was subjected to dangerous maneuvers and water attacks.

The attack was carried out by two CCG vessels – CCG 5201 and CCG 21562 – and one CMM vessel (CMM 00001).

“These illegal and hostile actions by the Chinese vessels caused structural and electrical damage to BRP Datu Gumbay Piang and injury to one of the Filipino crew members,” it said.

Despite the damage, the BFAR vessel was able to maneuver to safety and continue its humanitarian mission dubbed “Kadiwa para sa Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda” to deliver fuel, food, and water supplies to Filipino fisherfolk.

In addition, the NMC criticized the live-fire exercise announced by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – Navy warship 525 in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc on the same morning, which caused fear among Filipino fisherfolk in the area.

“The provocative and dangerous actions of China’s vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), which placed lives and vessels at risk, clearly violate the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award, and relevant international maritime safety regulations,” it said.

It called on China to “cease its illegal, provocative and dangerous activities in the WPS” and instead help create an environment conducive to “diplomacy, dialogue, and constructive approaches.”

“The Philippines remains steadfast in continuing its lawful and routine operations in its maritime zones in the WPS, in the exercise of its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, consistent with international law,” the NMC said. (PNA)