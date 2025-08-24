No Filipino fatality in New York tourist bus crash – DFA

MANILA – No Filipino died in the tourist bus crash in New York, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Sunday.

DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said the New York State Police confirmed that “all passengers in the bus have been identified and their next-of-kin have been notified.” No Filipino was listed among the casualties.

“Most of the passengers brought to the hospitals were discharged. Those that sustained major injuries are expected to recover,” Escalona said in a statement.

“No one has approached the Consulate for assistance thus far.”

The Philippine Consulate in New York earlier issued advisories with its hotline number for Filipinos needing assistance.

The crash reportedly left five people dead and at least 49 others injured when a chartered bus overturned along the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, roughly 30 miles east of Buffalo. (PNA)