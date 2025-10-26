No red tide in CL waters: BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said that the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Zambales remain free from toxic red tide.

In its Shellfish Bulletin No. 22, Series of 2025, issued on October 24, BFAR reported that samples collected from the said provinces tested negative for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP).

This means that all types of shellfish gathered from the said areas are safe for human consumption.

Meanwhile, the agency warned that several coastal areas in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Western Samar, Eastern Samar, and Surigao del Sur tested positive for red tide toxins.

Shellfish collected from these areas are not safe for harvesting, selling, or eating, BFAR said.

The agency reminded the public that while fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs from affected areas are safe to consume, these must be fresh, thoroughly washed, and have their internal organs removed before cooking.

BFAR said it continues to monitor coastal waters nationwide to ensure public safety.