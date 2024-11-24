North Luzon Travel Expo held in La Union

LA UNION — The Department of Tourism (DOT), through its regional offices in CAR, Region I, Region II, and Region III, held the 3rd North Luzon Travel Expo 2024 (NLTEX) at Wavespoint, Brgy. Panicsican, San Juan, La Union from November 21 to 23, 2024.

The event was led by DOT Chief of Staff and Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, who represented Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“This year's edition hosted here in San Juan, La Union not only focuses on revitalizing the tourism industry, but underscores our commitment to biodiversity conservation. Initiatives such as tree planting and pawikan conservation activities remind us that tourism is not only about promoting destinations, but also about protecting the natural and cultural treasures that make these places unique,” Tamano stressed during his speech.

The NLTEX, hosted by DOT Region I, featured business-to-business meetings, biodiversity talks, arts and crafts demonstrations, and the Pawikan Beach Run, which highlights the importance of sea turtle conservation.

The event included ceremonial tree planting activity, cultural performances, and a showcase of innovative tourism offerings from North Luzon and other participating regions.

DOT Undersecretary Maria Rica Bueno, Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar, Assistant Secretary Warner Andrada, and regional directors Jovita Ganongan, Evangeline Dadat, Troy Alexander Miano, Richard Daenos, Dara May Cataluña, and Assistant Regional Director Catherine Agustin attended the travel expo.

Also present during the event were La Union Governor Raphaelle Veronica “Rafy” David, Vice Governor Mario Eduardo Ortega, Provincial Tourism Officer John Noel Andaya, and Provincial Director Victoria Ordoño.

Building on the success of the 2023 Baguio City event and the inaugural NLTEX in Clark, Pampanga, this year’s edition in La Union saw around 15,000 attendees.

The event aims to position North Luzon as a premier travel destination while promoting sustainable tourism practices and biodiversity conservation.