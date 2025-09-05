NSCR Clark to Calamba construction in full swing

The Department of Transportation (DOTR) said the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Clark to Calamba is now in full swing.

This was learned from DOTR Assistant Secretary for Right of Way and Site Acquisition (ROWSA) IC Calaguas who led an inspection of the a NSCR section in Calumpit, Bulacan recently.

Calaguas said the NSCR is a big ticket project of the DOTr, led by Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

She added that the agency is targeting a 100 percent completion of the ROWSA from Malolos to Clark by first quarter of 2026.

President Marcos has ordered the speedy completion of the project to help commuters, Calaguas added.