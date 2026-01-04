OCD-3 lowers holiday alert from 'blue' to 'white'

The Office of Civil Defense Region III (OCD-3) has lowered the alert level of disaster risk reduction and management offices and councils (DRRMOCs) in Central Luzon from blue to white on January 4.

This indicates normal conditions and operations as the Yuletide season culminates on January 6.

A "blue" alert, raised during major events, means heightened preparedness, personnel mobilization of key government personnel and responders, resource activation, intensified monitoring and public call for vigilance.

"White" alert on the other hand signifies the lowest level of readiness, indicating normal operations or an "all-clear" status with no immediate threat, where agencies monitor conditions and stay prepared.

In a memorandum, the OCD-3 said that this was based on the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Memorandum No. 01, Series of 2026 and situation reports received from provincial, city and municipal disaster risk reduction and management councils.

"The event concluded without any significant incidents or untoward occurrences that would require regional intervention and monitoring. However, concerned RDRRMC3 member agencies and Local DRRMCs are still

required to continue monitoring their respective areas of responsibility for any related untoward incidents," the memo, signed by OCD-3 Officer-In-Charge Shelby Ruiz, stated.

In a separate report, the OCD-3 said 28 fireworks-related injuries were recorded in the region during the holiday celebrations.

The agency reported one in Bataan, three in Bulacan, 15 in Nueva Ecija, eight in Pampanga, and one in Tarlac as of Saturday.

The injuries were caused by Boga (six), five star (eight), kwitis (four), pla-pla (one), fountain (one), bawang (one), whistle bomb (three), dragon firecracker (one), and atomic bomb (one).

The injuries recorded by the agency are part of the 655 cases of fireworks-related injuries reported by Department of Health (DOH) during the holiday season.

Some 351of the victims are minors aged 16 and below.

But the DOH said the data, monitored from December 21, 2025 to January 3, 2026, were 20 percent lower than the number logged during the same period in 2024.