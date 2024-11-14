Organic agri trade fair opens in San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon recently led the opening of the Organic Agriculture Trade Fair at the Diosdado Macapagal Government Center in Barangay Maimpis.

The event is in line with the celebration of the 10th Organic Agriculture Month.

This year's celebration runs with the theme “Kabuhayang OA, Kinabukasang OK: PGS Pinalakas para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

The Organic Agriculture Trade Fair was formally opened by Regional Executive Director Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr., and Regional Technical Director Arthur D. Dayrit.

Presidential Proclamation No. 1030 signed in 2015 paves the way for the celebration of the Organic Agriculture Month every November.

"The purpose of this celebration is to recognize the importance of organic agriculture and to encourage farmers to promote prosperity in order to further develop agriculture while protecting the environment and public health, towards safer and more nutritious food for all," the DA said.

The fair featured organic products from partner exhibitors in the region.

Participating included

of District 6 of Bulacan, Joyful Garden Farm Organic Farmers Association Inc. from Bulacan, Tarlac Organic Producers-PGS Association Inc., San Juan Ph, and Nutri Delight from Pampanga, according to the DA.