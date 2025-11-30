Orphanage kids get gifts from Sen Lapid

Children from two orphanages in Pampanga recently received early Christmas gifts from Senator Lito Lapid.

Lapid led the distribution of hygiene kits, wheelchair, milk, food packs, and other essential supplies to children in Duyan ni Maria and Munting Tahanan ni Nazareth.

The senator said the donations are part of the contributions from Senate officials and employees.

“Tulong natin ito sa mga kababayan natin, lalo na dito sa Pampanga. Nagtanong kasi ang mga kasama natin sa Senate Directors and Officers kung saan pwedeng magdala ng tulong, at dahil malapit sa puso natin ang mga batang Kapampangan, dito natin sila dinala,” Lapid said.

The senator added that he continues to search for funds and assistance to provide help to Kapampangans, especially this coming holiday season.

“Tuluy-tuloy lang ang paghanap ng programa sa proyekto sa Pampanga dahil dito ako isinilang, dito ako nagsimulang magserbisyo at dito na rin ako mamamatay,” Lapid said.