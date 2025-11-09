Over 10K PNP personnel mobilized for Uwan response

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized thousands of its personnel and resources nationwide as Super Typhoon Uwan begins to affect several parts of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said all police units nationwide are fully prepared to respond to emergencies and provide assistance to affected communities.

"The PNP has long been preparing for this scenario," Nartatez said. "Our forces, equipment, and logistics are already in place to respond wherever we are needed."

He added that the PNP is "maintaining a high level of readiness so that no community will be left unattended as [Super] Typhoon Uwan moves across the country."

As of 5 a.m., a total of 10,750 PNP personnel have been deployed across the regions to assist in disaster preparedness, rescue operations, and public safety measures.

These include uniformed officers from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), regional police offices in Northern and Central Luzon, Southern Tagalog, Bicol, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Alongside them, an additional 11,482 members of the Reactionary Standby Support Force are ready to be mobilized for immediate augmentation. At the same time, nearly a thousand police vehicles and equipment have been prepositioned in critical areas, the PNP said.

At present, 996 evacuation centers are occupied, sheltering more than 102,000 families or approximately 319,000 individuals across the affected regions.

The PNP said police assistance desks have been set up to ensure safety, order, and protection of evacuees, particularly the elderly, women, and children.

Meanwhile, 3,637 passengers remain stranded in various seaports, with PNP Maritime Group and regional units ensuring their welfare and security.

"Our focus is to maintain peace and security in evacuation areas, prevent looting or opportunistic crimes, and provide assistance where it is most needed. The men and women of the PNP are on heightened alert and ready to serve," PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said.

The PNP reiterates its call for the public to heed evacuation advisories, stay informed through official government channels, and cooperate with authorities to ensure safety as Uwan continues its path across the country.

For its part, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) called on more than 17,000 at-risk barangays to take immediate precautionary measures ahead of Super Typhoon Uwan.

"Now is the time to act. Every minute counts, and every barangay must be ready. We need swift, coordinated action to keep our people safe," the DILG said in a separate statement.

The call comes following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen disaster preparedness and protect vulnerable communities. (PNA)