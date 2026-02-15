Over 11K cops to be deployed for Trillion Peso March

MANILA - Over 11,000 cops are set to be deployed to provide security for the upcoming Trillion Peso March and related activities, ensuring the safety and security of participants and the general public, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday.

In a statement, PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr emphasized the importance of coordination and preparedness as the PNP intensifies its readiness for large-scale public gatherings.

The planned gatherings will feature prayer and indignation rallies on Feb. 22 and 25, with an expected turnout of around 50,000 participants.

"Tungkulin natin na tiyaking ang bawat Pilipino ay may kalayaang magpahayag at magtipon nang mapayapa—nang ligtas at walang takot (“It is our duty to ensure that every Filipino has the freedom to express themselves and to assemble peacefully — safely and without fear). We are committed to proactive, visible, and responsive policing during these events. Safety ang top priority natin, kaya pakikiusap namin sa lahat na makipagtulungan sa kapulisan (Safety is our top priority; we are asking everyone to cooperate with the police)," Nartatez said.

To further strengthen coordination, the PNP will hold a coordination conference this coming week, in line with the processing of permits and the finalization of operational plans with event organizers.

"We urge participants and the public to follow safety protocols and guidelines. Ligtas at maayos na event ang layunin natin, habang inaalala natin ang legacy ng People Power (Safe and peaceful event is our goal, while we remember the People Power legacy)," he added.

As part of the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) under the PNP Focused Agenda, the deployment will be anchored on strong district coverage, led by Quezon City Police District (2,642), Manila Police District (2,438), Southern Police District (2,322), Northern Police District (1,056), and Eastern Police District (1,000).

These forces will be reinforced by personnel from the Regional Headquarters (700), Regional Intelligence Division (73), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (558), and Special Action Force (77).

Support units will also be mobilized to ensure full operational readiness, including the Regional Communications and Electronics Unit (45), the Regional Highway Patrol Unit (24), the Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (103), and the Regional Medical and Dental Unit (10). In total, the combined initial deployment will reach 11,498 personnel.

This comprehensive security coverage is expected to ensure effective crowd management, traffic control, emergency response, and public safety monitoring throughout the scheduled events. (PNA)