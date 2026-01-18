Over 6K passengers remain stranded in Bicol ports due to Ada

LEGAZPI CITY – The Philippine Coast Guard in Bicol (PCG-5) reported Sunday that 6,231 passengers and 2,275 rolling cargoes remain stranded in regional ports due to the suspension of sea travel caused by Tropical Storm Ada.

A total of 44 vessels are taking shelter in ports across Albay, Masbate, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon, the agency said.

PCG-5 Commander Commodore Ivan Roldan said they are coordinating with port authorities, local government units and other agencies to monitor the situation and provide assistance.

Strict safety advisories and maritime regulations are in place, with vessels prohibited from sailing or conducting riverine operations unless conditions are deemed safe.

The center of Tropical Storm Ada was estimated based on all available data at 140 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes as of the 11 a.m. bulletin.

Roldan urged the public to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and avoid sea and river travel while the storm persists. (PNA)