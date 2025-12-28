Over P1-M drugs seized in N. Ecija; armed suspect nabbed

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police in the Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija arrested a male suspect and seized over PHP1.03 million worth of illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm on Saturday night, following a report of grave threats.

At around 8:14 p.m., authorities received a call that the suspect was threatening a family member at gunpoint in Barangay Catalanacan.

Responding officers immediately went to the area, where the suspect tried to flee in a parked vehicle but was intercepted.

A search uncovered a 9mm pistol with a defaced serial number and magazine with five live rounds, but without valid firearm license.

Further inspection yielded high-grade marijuana, marijuana leaves, marijuana-infused cigarette sticks, vape cartridges, and other marijuana derivatives, with an estimated street value of PHP1,038,000. Drug paraphernalia, a firearm holster, and a vehicle linked to the suspect were also recovered.

The suspect will face charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. (Jason de Asis/PNA)