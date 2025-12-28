Local News

Over P1-M drugs seized in N. Ecija; armed suspect nabbed

BUSTED. The unlicensed firearm and illegal drugs worth over PHP1.03 million seized during operations in Barangay Catalanacan, Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija on Saturday night (Dec. 27, 2025). The operation highlights law enforcers’ efforts to combat criminal activities. (Photo courtesy of Science City of Muñoz Police)
Published on

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police in the Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija arrested a male suspect and seized over PHP1.03 million worth of illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm on Saturday night, following a report of grave threats.

At around 8:14 p.m., authorities received a call that the suspect was threatening a family member at gunpoint in Barangay Catalanacan.

Responding officers immediately went to the area, where the suspect tried to flee in a parked vehicle but was intercepted.

A search uncovered a 9mm pistol with a defaced serial number and magazine with five live rounds, but without valid firearm license.

Further inspection yielded high-grade marijuana, marijuana leaves, marijuana-infused cigarette sticks, vape cartridges, and other marijuana derivatives, with an estimated street value of PHP1,038,000. Drug paraphernalia, a firearm holster, and a vehicle linked to the suspect were also recovered.

The suspect will face charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. (Jason de Asis/PNA)

