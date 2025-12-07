P10-M aid distributed to students, MSMEs

More than P10 million worth of assistance was distributed to Kapampangan students and small businesses by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Pampanga recently.

Some 1,690 students received their salaries amounting to P12,300 each after numerous days of community work under the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES).

DOLE-Pampanga covered 40% of their salaries, with a total amount of P8,319,720, while the remaining 60% was shouldered by the provincial government.

DOLE also awarded P2,239,750 worth of livelihood assistance under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) to 113 beneficiaries.

The program consisted of enhancement packages for coffee vending materials, ready-to-wear merchandise, school supplies kits, poultry retail packages, hairdressing kits, sari-sari store and rice retailing items, fruit vending packages, frozen goods, and raw materials for kakanin production.

The distribution was led by Governor Lilia Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, DOLE Central Luzon Director Geraldine Panlilio and other officials.

Panlilio said the assistance is part of the department’s programs for the marginalized sectors such as low-income workers, PWDs, PDLs, child laborers and their families, underemployed individuals, and students.