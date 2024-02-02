P10.5-M unmarked fuel seized in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Some P10.5 million worth of unmarked fuel, believed to be smuggled, was seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Abucay town, Bataan province on January 30.

The BOC reported on Thursday that the alleged smuggled fuel was found in a V Fuel Gasoline Station and Compound on Roman Super Highway, Barangay Mabatang during an operation conducted by agents of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port.

The bureau said the team inspected 2,587 liters of diesel fuel, 3,134 liters of unleaded gasoline, and 5,342 liters of premium gasoline.

The agents also found 3,100 liters of the unmarked fuels stored in four intermediate bulk container tanks in the compound, which was later confirmed by the failed fuel mark test conducted by SGS Mobile Laboratory-Limay and the ESS Fuel Marking Team.

The agency noted that the fuels found at the gasoline station passed the fuel marking test conducted by the SGS Mobile Laboratory - Subic and ESS Fuel Marking Team.

The BOC added that owners are still required to present proof of payment of duties and taxes for the imported fuels.

Without proper documents and necessary permits, the owners of the gasoline station and compound may face charges in violation of Sections 1401 and 1430 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), Sections 148-A, 254, and 265-A of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), as amended by the the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act, the BOC said.

The fuel with failed results were brought to the SGS Subic for confirmatory testing while the fuels subjected to inspection were padlocked and sealed.