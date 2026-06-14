P107-M drugs seized, 120 suspects nabbed in June 4-11 ops

MANILA – Authorities confiscated PHP107.76 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 120 suspects in nationwide operations conducted June 4 to 11.

In a news release Sunday, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isagani Nerez said 78 operations were carried out across the country during the period.

"These operations were carried out through the coordinated efforts of PDEA Regional Offices, PNP (Philippine National Police) Drug Enforcement Groups, city and municipal police stations, and Regional Special Enforcement and Intelligence Units across all regions of the country,” Nerez said.

Of those arrested, 72 were identified as drug pushers, while eight were alleged drug den operators.

All suspects will face charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Seized during the operations were 14,164.73 grams of shabu; 7,795.20 grams of marijuana kush; 755.62 grams of marijuana dried leaves; 8,355 pieces of marijuana plants; 10 pieces marijuana cartridges; 185 pieces ecstasy (tablets); 50 ml ecstasy (liquid); and 1.00 gram of cocaine.

The confiscated items are now in government custody for forensic examination and will be presented as evidence in court proceedings, PDEA said. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)