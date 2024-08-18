P15-M covered court Minalin town opened

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led the opening of the P15 million newly-upgraded covered court in Barangay Sta. Rita in Minalin town on Wednesday August 14.

The project included the expansion of the existing covered court and the construction of an additional facility that maximizes the holding capacity of the area for public events and other activities.

Mayor Philip Naguit thanked the governor for the project.

The mayor said the facility will be utilized for events and even evacuation center in times of emergencies and calamities.

The opening of the covered court coincided with the distribution of food packs to various sectors in the town

The food packs contained five kilograms of rice, two cans of luncheon meat, two cans of corned beef, and one pack of 300 grams of powdered milk.

The relief goods were provided by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.