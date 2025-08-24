P1.8-M shabu seized in Pampanga, Bulacan

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police arrested three suspects and seized more than PHP1.8 million worth of suspected shabu during buy-busts in Pampanga and Bulacan provinces on Friday.

In Mabalacat City, Pampanga, the local police’s Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) arrested one high-value individual (HVI) in Barangay Dapdap around 5:48 p.m.

He yielded 205 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP1.39 million.

ATt 2:30 a.m. in Barangay Bambang, Bocaue, Bulacan, the town’s SDEU collared two suspects, including another HVI, and confiscated 65 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP442,000.

The suspects and seized evidence are now under police custody for documentation. Charges are also being readied against them. (PNA)