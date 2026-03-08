P189M illegal drugs seized in Clark port

Authorities in Clark Freeport seized P119-million worth of shabu and P70 million worth of kush in two separate operations over the weekend.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark said it intercepted a shipment from Las Vegas, Nevada, containing 17,500 grams of shabu, with a street value of P119 million.

The cargo, bound for Makati City, was flagged based on information provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Upon arrival, the parcel underwent X-ray scanning which revealed unusual images.

A subsequent K-9 sweep yielded an indication of suspected dangerous drugs.

Authorities then conducted a full physical examination, uncovering two black rectangular resin blocks containing white crystalline substances.

Laboratory testing later confirmed the substances to be shabu.

In a separate operation, authorities apprehended three Chinese nationals and intercepted nearly P70-million worth of kush at Clark International Airport on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The BOC Port of Clark said the illegal drugs were discovered during a routine inspection.

The bureau identified the suspects as Ang See, 39; Kim Tan, 27; and Li Cheng, 30.

The suspects were found carrying three pieces of luggage containing 99 packs of dried leaves and fruiting tops believed to be high-grade marijuana, locally known as kush.

The seized illegal drugs weighed approximately 46,533.3 grams with a street value of P69,799,950.

The BOC Clark said the suspects were transit passengers who arrived from Bangkok, Thailand and bound for Hong Kong via Clark.

The Chinese nationals are currently under the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Central Luzon.

The confiscated illegal drugs are set to be submitted to the PDEA Regional Office 3 laboratory for forensic examination.

The operation was carried out through by the BOC-Port of Clark, PDEA offices in Clark and Pampanga, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 3, PNP Aviation Security Unit 3, and the National Bureau of Investigation Pampanga District Office.

The suspects face charges in court for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.