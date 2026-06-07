P1M shabu seized in Angeles City

More than P1 million worth of shabu was confiscated in a buy-bust operation conducted by police in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City recently.

The illegal drugs were seized from two suspects, identified as Bobet and Leah. Both are listed as "high value individuals."

The City Police Station 4 Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the anti-illegal drug operation.

Authorities recovered 155 grams of shabu worth P1.054 million.

Also seized from the suspects were drug paraphernalia, a mobile phone, and marked money.

The two suspects are now facing charges in court for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of Police Regional Office III, said the operation is part of the series of sting launched in Central Luzon which resulted in the arrest of five high-value individuals and the confiscation of more than 516 grams of shabu valued at around P3.5 million.