P202-M counterfeit footwear, equipment seized; 4 Chinese arrested

MANILA – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) agents seized PHP202 million worth of counterfeit footwear, products and machinery in Bulacan and Pampanga on Saturday.

Four Chinese nationals were also arrested.

A Philippine National Police news release said the first operation in Barangay Inaon, Pulilan, Bulacan yielded 1,119 boxes of counterfeit footwear worth PHP141 million, 30 sacks of footwear accessories (PHP39 million), one injector machine (PHP2.5 million), and three sets of molding machines (PHP14.2 million).

Three Chinese nationals were arrested and they are now under the custody of the CIDG Regional Field Unit.

On the same day, CIDG operatives nabbed another Chinese national after yielding counterfeit Crocs slippers worth PHP513,206.00 and a molding machine worth PHP4.75 million at a warehouse inside an industrial park in Barangay San Pablo Libutad, San Simon, Pampanga.

The Pampanga operation was launched following information from a civilian informant.

Complaints from online consumers regarding product defects and inconsistencies with genuine footwear items further supported the enforcement action.

Body-worn cameras were utilized throughout the operation to ensure transparency and proper documentation.

“Hindi puwedeng hayaang masiraan ang tiwala ng publiko sa mga produkto sa merkado (Public trust at products in the market cannot erode)," acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said in a statement.

"Ang PNP ay narito upang tiyakin na ang lahat ng negosyo ay sumusunod sa batas at may pananagutan sa kanilang ginagawa (The PNP is here to ensure that all businesses comply with the law and are accountable for their actions).”

The seized items were documented and turned over to a designated storage facility, while case records are being finalized in coordination with prosecutors.

Anti-illegal drugs and smuggling ops

Nartatez also announced the confiscation of PHP20 million of illegal drugs and smuggled cigarettes and the arrest of 22 most wanted persons (MWPs) on Jan. 15 and 16.

The anti-illegal drugs operation on Jan. 16 resulted in the arrest of suspects listed as the top 10 MWPs at the regional level.

The arrests were carried out across the country through coordinated operations by Police Regional Offices, CIDG units, and support forces. (PNA)