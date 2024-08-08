CIDG seizes P26M illegally refilled LPG tanks seized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized P26.6 million worth of allegedly illegally refilled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder tanks in Barangay Suklayin, Baler town in Aurora province. on August 6.

In a statement, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said the group's Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (AFCCU) implemented the search warrant at the Aurora Gas Corp. on August 5 and 6, for alleged violation of Batas Pambansa 33 (illegal trading of petroleum products) and Section 40 (illegal cross-filling) of Republic At 11592 or the LPG Industry Regulation Act.

Francisco said that during the two-day AFCCU Oplan Ligas operation, none of the company's incorporators and owners were present, only eight employees working as cashiers, accountants, refillers, and drivers, who were arrested.

The CIDG said that the company was allegedly openly accepting walk-in clients for LPG refilling during the search warrant operation.

Seized were three electric motors, three check valves, two gas pumps, a vapor unit, an LPG storage tank, three tank trucks, over 1,000 various types of LPG cylinders (filled and empty), weighing scales, refilling hoses, pressure gauges, refilling adaptors, LPG seals, tax and VAT (value added tax) folders, sales invoice booklets, ledgers, and a personal computer.

The suspects would face charges for violation of BP 33 and Section 40 (c) of RA 11592.