P30M legislative building to rise in Masantol town

A new legislative building will soon rise in Masantol town after the project design was presented to Mayor Danilo Guintu on Tuesday, January 13, 2025.

Guintu said the three-storey building will be constructed at the Municipal Hall compound in Barangay San Nicolas.

The building will house members and staff of the Sangguniang Bayan, and other attached offices, the mayor said.

He added that some P30-million was allocated for the construction of the building.

“Layunin natin makapaghatid ng mas maayos at episyenteng serbisyo ang munisipyo, kabilang ang Sangguniang Bayan, sa lahat ng Masantoleño sa pamamagitan ng mas makabago at maayos na pasilidad,” said Guintu.