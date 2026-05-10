P50M diagnostic center to open in Lubao town

The provincial government of Pampanga is set to open a ₱50-million diagnostic building inside the Lubao Municipal Complex by July this year.

The facility is expected to provide free laboratory services for residents in the province’s second district.

Governor Lilia Pineda announced this development during a recent medical mission, which benefited 1,156 people from the district.

According to Pineda, the facility will offer blood chemistry tests, X-ray, 2D echo, mammogram, CT scan, ultrasound, and other laboratory services.

The governor said the project is part of the “Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program,” which promotes regular medical checkups and early disease detection to help prevent illnesses.

During the medical mission, the beneficiaries received free consultations, maintenance medicines, and food packs from the provincial government.