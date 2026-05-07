P60B returned to PhilHealth to boost health services

MANILA – A total of PHP60 billion has been officially returned to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) from the National Treasury following a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In a news release Wednesday, PhilHealth expressed gratitude to Marcos for his directive to utilize the funds to improve health services and reach more citizens.

The state insurer also acknowledged the Department of Finance for its role in the immediate remittance of the amount, as it reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the trust bestowed by the President and the public.

"Sisiguruhin ng Korporasyon na ang bawat pisong ito ay ilalaan sa pagpapahusay ng mga benepisyo, pagpapalakas ng mga sistema upang mapabilis ang mga proseso, at paghatid sa bawat Pilipino ng serbisyong mabilis, patas, at tunay na mapagkakatiwalaan (The Corporation will ensure that every peso will be allocated to enhancing benefits, strengthening systems to speed up processes, and delivering fast, fair, and truly reliable service to every Filipino)," it said.

The returned funds are expected to bolster the state insurer's efforts in expanding benefit packages and streamlining administrative operations to better serve its members nationwide.

Marcos earlier said his decision regarding the return of the funds to PhilHealth, which he announced in September last year, was consistent with his administration’s priority to strengthen the country’s healthcare system. (PNA)