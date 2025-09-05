PAL adds flights to Basco, Busuanga from Clark

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it will boost its domestic services from Clark International Airport (CRK) by increasing the number of flights to two of the country's tourist destinations -- Basco and Busuanga (Coron).

Starting October 26, 2025, PAL’s services to Basco and Busuanga (Coron) will increase to twice daily or 14 flights weekly from the current daily flights.

Busuanga is PAL's gateway to Coron, which is popular for its world-class diving spots, attracting tourists from various parts of the globe.

Basco, on the other hand, is known for its picturesque rolling hills and rock formations.

"The increased frequencies in Clark not only provide more flight choices for Central and Northern Luzon residents and leisure travelers, but more importantly, improves connectivity, boosts local tourism and economic activity, and eases congestion at Manila's main airport," Rabbi Vincent Ang, PAL express President, said.

"More travelers will get to experience the accessibility of the Central Luzon gateway, the modern facilities of Clark International Airport, and PAL's distinct brand of Filipino heartfelt service," he added.

PAL said its daily Clark–Siargao flights will continue to operate, providing ease and convenience for residents of Central and Northern Luzon.

"We remain committed to supporting the tourism growth of Siargao Island by enhancing the flying experience for our passengers," Ang said.

Siargao, the surfing capital of the Philippines, is known for its breathtaking scenery and pristine beaches. It is a top choice for adventure seekers.

PAL's 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 Next Generation is the aircraft utilized for flights out of Clark.

PAL has been recognized as one of the Best Travel Brands, ranking second in Southeast Asia on the list of Campaign Asia Pacific's Southeast Asia Top 50 brands.

PAL also ranked among the Top 10 Best Asia Pacific Airlines and the most punctual in the region last April 2025 with an impressive 86.07 percent On-Time Performance, based on a report by Cirium.