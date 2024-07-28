Pampanga agri damage rises to P429M -- OPA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Typhoon Carina and flooding have inflicted ₱429,734,797.07 worth of damage on Pampanga's agriculture sector, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) said.

The OPA report reveals that the palay sector suffered the most, with total damages amounting to ₱201,296,690.47.

Candaba town reported the highest losses in this sector, totaling to ₱53,908,265.49.

Other significant losses were reported in Arayat (₱52,309,908), Lubao (₱34,820,413), and Apalit (₱21,407,170).

Mexico town's palay sector also recorded damages worth ₱8,166,211.

The fisheries sector faced substantial losses, reaching ₱222,315,407.

Minalin town's fisheries sector reported damages of ₱148,580,075.

The town was followed by Masantol with ₱33,913,106 and Macabebe with ₱34,009,440.

Sasmuan town incurred ₱5,360,285 worth of damage, the OPA said.

The office added that Arayat town reported ₱4,719,200 in damages to high-value crops, and Magalang town saw ₱180,000 worth of corn crops destroyed.