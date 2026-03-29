Pampanga bettor bags P10-M Lotto jackpot

MANILA – A bettor from Pampanga hit Saturday night’s PHP10-million Lotto 6/42 jackpot.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Angeles City guessed the winning combination 11-23-09-05-01-03.

The winner has one year to claim the PHP10 million prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

Meanwhile, 134 other bettors won PHP8,208.95 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 3,438 won PHP290.86 each for four correct digits; and 35,243 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services and other national charities. (PNA)