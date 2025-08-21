Pampanga Delta Bridge completed by 2027

Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc assured the public that the Pampanga Delta Bridge project in Masantol town will be completed by 2027.

Bondoc said she recently met with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways Region III (DPWH-3) to iron out the remaining components of the project.

She said the approach at the left bank portion of the Pampanga River is targeted for completion by 2026.

“Tatapusin ang approach sa left bank at makakababa na ang mga sasakyan,” Bondoc said.

By 2027, all approaches will be finished and the bypass roads leading to Calumpit, Bulacan will also be constructed, the solon added.

The 270-meter bridge is considered as a vital infrastructure. It will directly connect the left and right banks of Pampanga River.

Residents in several barangays in Masantol and Macabebe, located along the left bank, travel by boat or pass through Hagonoy and Calumpit, Bulacan to reach the town centers of Masantol and Macabebe.