Pampanga Eye shines, glows with hope anew

The 223-feet tall, 164-feet diameter ferris wheel, dubbed Pampanga Eye at Skyranch in SM City Pampanga, shone and glowed with hope and joy anew on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Before thousands of spectators, the "Biggest Lantern of Hope" in its ninth year, transforms into a breathtaking beacon of unity, weaving together light, music, and storytelling to usher in the holidays with wonder.

With 17,664 dancing lights rippling across its frame and an explosive 10-minute pyro-musical show, the Pampanga Eye took the spotlight and awed audiences from Mexico town and the City of San Fernando.

The lighting ceremony and switch-on was led by Mexico Tourism Officer Michael Panlilio, Municipal Administrator Mark Pineda, Vice Mayor Jonathan Pangan; SM Supermalls Vice President Junias Eusebio, Vice President for Operations Johanna N. Rupisan, Senior Vice President for Operations – Special Projects Bien C. Mateo; BFP Regional Director Fire Chief Supt. Manuel Golino; City of San Fernando Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan; SM Regional Operations Head for North 5 Andrea M. Rodriguez, and Sky Ranch Operations Manager Jean Cañedo.

As the switch was flipped, the 10-minute projection mapping program animated the Pampanga Eye with vivid visuals and heartwarming narratives, turning the giant wheel into a carousel of stories, colors, and Christmas joy.