Pampanga fish catch safe to eat -- BFAR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has assured the public over the weekend that fish and other seafoods from Pampanga are safe for consumption

In its Bataan Oil Spill Bulletin No. 5, BFAR confirmed that marine products from Pampanga are unaffected by the recent oil spill in Limay, Bataan.

The agency said this declaration followed a series of monitoring activities and analyses conducted to guarantee the safety of seafood harvested from fishing areas surrounding Manila Bay.

On its Shellfish Bulletin No. 22, BFAR also reported that shellfish from Pampanga tested negative for toxic red tide.

Shellfish from the province’s coastal waters are safe for human consumption, the bureau said.

BFAR said its recent findings assured that seafoods from Pampanga remains safe and free from contaminants.