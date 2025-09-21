Pampanga journalists fight ‘fake news’

The Central Luzon Media Association (CLMA)–Pampanga Chapter has denounced fake news and deepfake videos targeting Kapampangan journalists and legitimate news outlets.

In a statement, CLMA identified the Facebook account “Conc Citz” as the source of malicious content circulating online.

Over the weekend, the account uploaded a deepfake video using the logo of Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC) and an AI-generated version of its news presenter, "falsely" accusing several Pampanga-based journalists of being paid by Governor Lilia Pineda and businessman Rodolfo ‘Bong’ Pineda to fabricate reports.

Another deepfake video, this time branded as GNN TV 44, falsely claimed that participants in a recent protest were complaining that they did not receive payment from the Pinedas.

Both BNC and GNN have disowned and denounced the fabricated social media content.

Despite this, “Conc Citz” continues to post deepfake materials maligning local journalists and the Pinedas as of Sunday afternoon.

Mark Sison, president of CLMA-Pampanga, said the group has filed a formal complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Anti-Cybercrime Division against the account owner for cyber harassment, online bullying, and dissemination of fake news.

The case invokes Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which penalizes cyberlibel and other crimes committed through digital platforms.

CLMA Pampanga urged netizens to report and block the “Conc Citz” account through Meta to help curb the spread of disinformation.